Post-Crescent Building now listed in National Register of Historic Places

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Post-Crescent Building in Appleton is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Being listed in the National Register provides access to certain benefits, including qualifying for grants and for rehabilitation income tax credits. It does not restrict private property owners in the use of their property.

The Wisconsin Historical Society says the Post-Crescent Building was constructed as the headquarters and housed both offices and printing presses for the Appleton-Post Cresent newspaper in 1932.

In 1951, the original 1932 building was expanded. This happened again in 1972 and 1991.

In July, it was announced that the Post-Crescent building will become the Crescent Lofts, consisting of 69 apartments with a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom housing.

The register is the official national list of historic properties in America deemed worthy of preservation and is maintained by the National Park Service in the U.S. Department of the Interior. The Wisconsin Historical Society administers the program within Wisconsin. It includes sites, buildings, structures, objects and districts that are significant in national, state or local history, architecture, archaeology, engineering or culture.

To learn more about the State and National Register programs in Wisconsin, visit wisconsinhistory.org.