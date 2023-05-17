EAST TROY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the more popular musical artists in the world released a new tour and one of the stops is in southern Wisconsin.

The Alpine Valley Music Theatre announced on its Facebook page that Post Malone’s “‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour” is coming in July. The date is scheduled for July 15.

Tickets reportedly go on sale on May 19 at 10 a.m.

Malone announced the tour on Twitter, with mulitple stops across the country. The image of of his tour stops on Twitter was accompanied with the following message:

i love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all help me put a baby through college, and come on out some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage sending love to you and yours Post Malone on Twitter

The full list can be viewed here.