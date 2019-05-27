Post-Memorial Day road construction in Brown, Sheboygan, and Winnebago County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) -- Road construction season continues as the Wisconsin DOT announces state highway maintenance for Brown, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties.

According to the DOT, maintenance does not typically affect traffic throughout the entire highway limits of the project, or for the entire duration of the maintenance.

Brown County

Maintenance crews will repair settlement of pavement at eastbound WIS 29 to northbound I-41 flyover ramp Wednesday, May 29. The ramp will be CLOSED from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. DETOUR: Motorist looking to travel northbound on I-41 will exit WIS 29 at Packerland Drive, take Shawano Avenue east to northbound I-41, using the on-ramp from Shawano Avenue

to flyover ramp Wednesday, May 29. The ramp will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastbound WIS 29 at Packerland Drive will be REDUCED TO ONE LANE from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29. Motorist should expect slowdowns and backups.

at Packerland Drive will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29. Motorist should expect slowdowns and backups. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, infrared thermography surveys to assess the condition of bridge decks in the Green Bay area on westbound WIS 54/southbound WIS 57 from the eastbound WIS 54 end divide to 10th Avenue . Various lanes at the bridges in the survey limits will CLOSE during surveys.

from the . Various lanes at the bridges in the survey limits will during surveys. Infrared thermography surveys will also be used on WIS 32/eastbound WIS 54 from 10th Avenue to southbound WIS 57 end divide from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Various lanes at bridges in the survey limits will CLOSE during surveys.

Sheboygan County

Maintenance crews will repair concrete panels on northbound WIS 32 from Happy Lane eastbound to WIS 23 from Monday, May 28 at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, June 4 at 6 a.m. The left lane at northbound WIS 32 will CLOSE during repairs.

from Happy Lane eastbound to from Monday, May 28 at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, June 4 at 6 a.m. The left lane at northbound WIS 32 will during repairs. Crews will repairing/lining culvert pipes on northbound I-43 at Wilson-Lima Road, daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29. The right lane of northbound I-43 will CLOSE during repairs.

at Wilson-Lima Road, daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29. The right lane of northbound I-43 will during repairs. The repairing/lining of culvert pipes will also take place on southbound I-43 at Dewitt Road Thursday, May 30, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. The left lane at southbound I-43 will CLOSE during repairs.

Winnebago County

Crews will be repairing pavement on northbound WIS 76 from County Y to Green Hill Court daily, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Tuesday, May 28, finishing on Thursday, May 30. Various lanes on WIS 76 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.

from County Y to Green Hill Court daily, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Tuesday, May 28, finishing on Thursday, May 30. Various lanes on WIS 76 at this location will during repairs. Pavement repairs will also be seen on southbound WIS 76 from the northbound WIS 76 divide to County Y during the same time frame as repairs on northbound WIS 76. Various lanes on WIS 76 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.

from the northbound WIS 76 divide to County Y during the same time frame as repairs on northbound WIS 76. Various lanes on WIS 76 at this location will during repairs. Repairs of the pavement and shoulders of north and southbound WIS 47 from County AP to 9th Street will begin Tuesday, May 28, running through Thursday, May 30. Repairs will occur between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., with various lanes on WIS 47 set to CLOSE during repairs.

According to the DOT, maintenance operation schedules can change due to the weather and maintenance crew manpower.

For up-to-date schedules and locations, click here. For project updates, road closure information, and construction news in Northeast Wisconsin, click here.