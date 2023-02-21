MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – With snow and colder temperatures on the way this week, the Postal Service is asking the public to clear their properties of snow and ice.

To help mail carriers stay safe and deliver mail, customers should keep their sidewalks, stairs, and mailboxes clear.

Those who receive their mail by door delivery also need to make sure their porches are clear. Those who get curbside delivery should remove snow piles left over from snow plows to allow the mal carriers easy access.

The Postal Service warns that properties with hazardous conditions could have their delivery service delayed. Mail carriers will attempt to deliver the curtailed mail the next day.

Blue collection boxes should also be kept clear of snow and ice. The Postal Service says that any residents or businesses with collection boxes near their property are responsible for keeping them clear.

The Postal Service states that it “generally receives no tax dollars for operations expenses,” and that “It relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fun its operation.”