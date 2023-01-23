MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Potawatomi Casino Hotel is set to get its very own sportsbook, joining the Oneida Casino as the only other in the state of Wisconsin.

Construction will soon begin in the northwest corner of the casino, replacing the Northern Lights Theater and the Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill.

“This is a transformational time at Potawatomi Casino Hotel,” said Dominic Ortiz, Potawatomi Casinos and Hotels’ CEO. “For more than three decades, we have served as a leader in Tribal gaming. With the addition of sports betting, we’ll be providing our guests with even more options and welcoming new visitors to the property and the Menomonee Valley.”

In the coming weeks, officials with Potawatomi Casino Hotel say they will provide guests with two locations with 17 kiosks between them. There, guests will be able to place sports bets on their favorite teams, open 24 hours a day.

One of the locations will be near the former Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill. Here, guests will find a full bar, eight high-definition televisions, and one large LED screen to take in the day’s biggest action.

Potawatomi Casino Hotel Sportsbook Rendering

Kiosks will also reportedly be located off of the skywalk on the property’s second level. Both locations will provide odds boards, leaving bettors the option to stay up to date with live lines.

In addition to the sportsbook, Potawatomi Casino Hotel says they’ll be adding 20-minute dedicated parking spots in the parking structure. All bets will need to be placed inside the casino.

Construction of the sportsbook comes in the midst of the property’s $100 million renovation to its second level, expected to be completed in phases later in 2023.

Guests will enjoy a modern space with new gaming, an exclusive high-limit room, Rock & Brews, a restaurant founded by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, and much more.

