Potawatomi State Park observation tower to be deconstructed after significant rot, decay found

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Potawatomi State Park observation tower will be deconstructed after three individual studies found the tower was unsafe.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the studies revealed “significant wood rot and decay” throughout the tower.

In 2017, during routine inspections of the Potwataomi tower, park staff reportedly found visual decay movement of the structural wood tower members.

Engineering staff with the DNR conducted additional inspections and in December 2017, the tower, built in 1932, was closed for the season.

“The observation tower at Potawatomi State Park is an important way for people to experience this park. It is our responsibility to provide these opportunities as well as protect public safety,” said Ben Bergey, director of the Wisconsin State Park System. “Decisions such as this are not easy. The science tells us the tower needs to come down; however, we are working with our partners to explore future opportunities.”

In February 2018, the DNR says the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Forest Products Laboratory found significant decay in the structural and non-structural wood members of the tower. They then recommended that the tower be closed and dismantled.

In the spring of 2018, the tower was permanently closed.

An assessment commissioned by the Sturgeon Bay Historical Society reviewed only the structural members of the tower and determined the tower could be repaired by replacing compromised structural components with new wood elements.

Last fall, the DNR, along with the Wisconsin Department of Administration, solicited bids for a third-party independent consultant to review the two reports and provide their assessment and conclusions regarding the tower.

In January, the DNR received a report outlining multiple possibilities to address the 75-foot tower:

Repair the tower by taking it down and putting it back together with new wood

Repair the tower in place

Replace the tower with a new tower

After considering these options, the DNR determined they would deconstruct the tower and work with partners and the public to explore a future, accessible observation opportunity at the park.

LATEST POSTS