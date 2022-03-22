GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The President is warning about potential cybersecurity attacks from Russia. While it is more of a threat for large companies, or even cities, you should still protect yourself.

“The magnitude of Russia’s cyber capacity is fairly consequential and it’s coming,” the President said Monday evening.

One of the simplest things you can do to be prepared is to be smart online.

“Strong passwords,” said Bree Fowler, a cybersecurity expert for CNET. “Make sure that every account has a unique, long, and random password.”

Fowler also suggests turning on two-factor authentication for accounts that allow it.

“If you need help, password managers are great,” she added.

With the conflict in Ukraine, hackers are also getting more clever, preying on people’s emotions to get your to give up sensitive information.

“If you’re just an average person who’s worried about protecting their network, their devices, their bank account information, it’s not really the Russians you need to worry about,” said Fowler.

In fact, one of the best ways to keep yourself safe is to make sure your phone and laptop’s software are up-to-date. You should do the same for that Wi-Fi router inside your home, too.

“Be really weary about what you click on. Be super critical of emails that you get. There are tons of scams floating around now, especially dealing with Ukraine,” Fowler warned.

Those potential threats also go much further than your computer.

“It’s social media and it’s ‘smishing,’ which is a scam text message. It’s also a Robocall asking you to do the same thing,” said Fowler.

She warned many legitimate websites are being copied, almost identically, but they are not real. In the end, you should just trust your gut.

“If something seems too good to be true, more often than not, it usually is,” Fowler said.

IS YOUR SOFTWARE UP-TO-DATE?

For Apple devices, check here

For Android devices, check here

HOW SAFE IS YOUR WI-FI AT HOME?