Power glider crash cause power disruption in Town of Freedom

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Town of Freedom faced disruption of power after a pair of power gliders struck a power line and crashed in a farm field on Saturday night.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 8 p.m. to the area of N3800 Weyers Road in the Town of Freedom for a report of a power glider that had struck a power line and crashed in a farm field.

Upon deputies’ arrival, it was determined the power glider was operated by an adult man with an adult woman passenger, who are both from the Freedom area.

Officials said the operator of the power glider was not injured and the passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Deputies believe the power to the immediate area was disrupted due to the crash. WE Energies is said to have responded to the scene to restore power.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Gold Cross Ambulance.

