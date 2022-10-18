NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – All classes within the New London School District were canceled on Tuesday following a primary power grid service breaker failure.

The School District of New London posted on its Facebook that all classes are canceled on October 18. The reason was due to a primary power grid service breaker failure at the high school.

This failure will disrupt electrical services, and food service preparation, and the district’s telephone, internet and safety protocols will have intermittent reliability throughout the day.

School officials expect the repairs to be done in time for all classes to resume on October 19. No additional information was provided.