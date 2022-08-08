ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Casino across from Austin Straubel Airport reportedly has no power and is not letting customers in.

The Oneida Casino posted on its Facebook page that the Main-Airport location is without power. The outage is reportedly tied to a power line.

Customers are not currently allowed inside the casino. Other Oneida locations are reportedly not affected and are open as usual.

No additional information was provided.

