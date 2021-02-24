Power lines knocked down after crash, Green Bay Police ask to avoid area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash involving a car and a power pole has the Green Bay Police asking motorists to avoid the area.

According to the Green Bay Police, a single-car accident occurred at the intersection of Gross Ave. and St. Paul St. The vehicle damaged the pole badly and needs to be replaced by Wisconsin Public Service.

Anyone needing to access the area can do so by going one block over.

Green Bay Police say the repair could take several hours, and the occupants in the vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to an officer at the scene, the vehicle also hit a sign and a hydrant. The officer also said they had to use Narcan.

There is no other information at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.