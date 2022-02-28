(WFRV) – Anyone traveling on certain Wisconsin roadways two weeks ago may have seen an obscenely large drum with multiple vehicle escorts. Well, that drum was making its way to California and even needed some powerlines to be lifted so it can safely pass.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), a 126-foot-long, 19-foot-high, 220,000-pound drum made its way through Wisconsin. Officials helped transport the load to the Iowa border.

The drum left Milwaukee on Feb. 15 and was headed to California. Two Wisconsin State Patrol escorts helped move the load.

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Utility crews reportedly had to lift power lines so the truck could pass underneath. Officials say that teamwork between the WisDOT, the trucking company and the utility company all helped in making the trip a success.

No additional information was provided by the WisDOT.