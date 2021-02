FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Department responded to a garage fire Friday.

According to the department, the fire was located at a two car detached garage near 12th St.

Credit: City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue

Alliant Energy was called to do an emergency disconnect on the power lines near the garage.

Fire crew say no one was injured because of the fire.

Around 2:00 p.m., authorities say the fire was able to be tamed and is under control.