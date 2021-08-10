Power lines on the road closes all lanes on WIS 28 in Sheboygan County

CASCADE, Wis. (WFRV)- Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced all lanes are blocked on the WIS 28.

Lanes heading both East and Westbound are closed due to the severe weather.

The WisDOT explains that power lines are down on the road near County Highway “SS.” This places the powerlines near the city of Cascade in Sheboygan County.

The estimated time the lanes will be closed is set for about two hours. No additional information has been given at this time.

Local Five will update this story with details become available.