Power outage closing Mishicot schools early

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – Almost 90% of Wisconsin Public Service customers in Mishicot are affected by a power outage, and local schools are closing early.

According to the Mishicot School District, they are closing early due to a power outage. The elementary school will reportedly close at 9:45 a.m. and both the middle and high school will close at 10 a.m.

Officials said to check your email for details.

Wisconsin Public Service is reporting nearly 1,500 customers in Mishicot are affected by the outage. That is 87.9% of the customers in Mishicot.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.