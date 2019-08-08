Power outages, damages in Green Bay following Wednesday’s severe weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — After severe weather moved through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening, many residents saw property damage and power outages.

Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe provided an update on the severe weather at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook:

Thousands of customers remain without power, with over 8,000 WPS customers reportedly still without power at 11:20 p.m.

Green Bay police are advising residents to avoid E. Mason Street and Cass Street. Several power lines are down, as well as trees. Alternative routes should be used by traveling along Main Street.

Green Bay’s east side saw large amounts of flooding, as seen in this video captured by Justin Razavi.

Ed Patek of Local 5 shows more coverage of flooding on the east side.

Local 5 crews captured video of a parking structure damaged near an apartment complex on Green Bay’s east side.

Local 5’s Justin Razavi showed viewers damage on East Mason Street.

Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe captured footage of the storm moving through just outside of the WFRV Local 5 station.

Trees along Greenbrier Road and Happiness Drive were damaged, as seen in these pictures taken by Local 5’s crew.

Mason Street just outside of the Local 5 studio also saw a large amount of flooding.

WFRV Local 5’s station on Mason Street in Green Bay was among those whose power was knocked out Wednesday night.

A Local 5 crew member caught video of strong rain in Green Bay Wednesday night.