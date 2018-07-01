Power Outages Following Storm

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thousands of people in our area are without power after storms rolled through Sunday afternoon.

WPS is reporting 6732 outages at 3:40 Sunday afternoon. The largest communities hit are Crivitz with 2447 without power, Wausaukee with 1868 effected and Green Bay with 1219 customers effected.

