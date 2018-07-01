Power Outages Following Storm
Thousands of people in our area are without power after storms rolled through Sunday afternoon.
WPS is reporting 6732 outages at 3:40 Sunday afternoon. The largest communities hit are Crivitz with 2447 without power, Wausaukee with 1868 effected and Green Bay with 1219 customers effected.
For a complete list of areas without power click here.
More Stories
-
We Energies and WPS are both reporting multiple power…
-
UPDATE: Two people are dead following a house explosion Saturday morning.
-
Multiple units are on the scene of a house fire in Green…