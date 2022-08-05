FRIDAY 8/5/2022 – 12:42 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Police Department has provided an update about the power outages affecting traffic lights.

Officers say that power has been restored to most of the area and that “some intersections may be experiencing flashing red traffic signals in all directions but those will be fixed throughout the day.”

No other information has been provided.

ORIGINAL STORY: Power outages in Grand Chute affecting traffic lights, hundreds without power

FRIDAY 8/5/2022 – 12:11 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Grand Chute Police Department, numerous areas are experiencing power outages in the Town of Grand Chute.

Officers say that a number of traffic lights are out due to these outages and stop signs are deployed at the intersections until power can be restored.

Authorities are reminding drivers to “treat all intersections as four-way stops and ensure all other traffic is stopped before you proceed through the intersection.”

There are 780 people without power in Outagamie County, according to We Energies, 769 of those are in Grand Chute.

Areas affected include:

West Wisconsin Avenue & North Bluemound Drive

West College Avenue & North Bluemound Drive

West Spencer Street & South Bluemound Drive

Blocks surrounding those areas in Grand Chute

