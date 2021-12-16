Power outages, reports of damage throughout NE Wisconsin due to wind

(WFRV) – Several reports have been coming in throughout the early morning hours about damage as the wind continues to gust.

Local 5’s Eric Richards is out in Green Bay and went to the area of Ashland Ave. and School Place for reports of a tree down.

According to WPS, there are over 50,000 people without power in Wisconsin and WE Energies is reporting over 74,00 of their customers without power. You can see where the power outages are by clicking on a link below.

  • Ironwood Drive, Green Bay
  • 2700 blokc of South Memorial Drive, Green Bay
  • Near School Pl & Ashland Ave in Green Bay
If you need to head out this morning, WISDOT has offered some tips and tricks to stay safe.

Local 5 and Storm Team 5 will continue to bring you the latest both on-air and online throughout the morning. For the most up-to-date information, visit our Storm Team 5 weather page and download the Storm Team 5 App.

