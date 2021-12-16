Power outages, reports of damage throughout NE Wisconsin due to wind

(WFRV) – Several reports have been coming in throughout the early morning hours about damage as the wind continues to gust.

Local 5’s Eric Richards is out in Green Bay and went to the area of Ashland Ave. and School Place for reports of a tree down.

1300 Block of Brookfield Road. Tree leaning on on power lines. Howard-Suamico fire put caution tape up. Power doesn’t seem to be affected. More on @WFRVLocal5 throughout the day as high winds wind down. pic.twitter.com/2QtzBvLa0y — Eric Richards (@EricRichards) December 16, 2021

According to WPS, there are over 50,000 people without power in Wisconsin and WE Energies is reporting over 74,00 of their customers without power. You can see where the power outages are by clicking on a link below.

Ironwood Drive, Green Bay

2700 blokc of South Memorial Drive, Green Bay

Near School Pl & Ashland Ave in Green Bay

If you need to head out this morning, WISDOT has offered some tips and tricks to stay safe.

