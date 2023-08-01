GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Green Bay put out a reported fire that originally started with a power pole before spreading to a nearby vehicle.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on August 1 around 1:40 p.m., crews were sent to the 200 block of Doty Street for a report of a pole on fire. While crews were on their way, it was reported that the fire was spreading to nearby vehicles and trees.

When officials arrived, a power pole was found to be on fire near a three-story commercial building. There was also a vehicle and tree reportedly on fire.

Authorities say that crews were able to put out the vehicle fire and keep it from spreading. People inside the nearby building were reportedly evacuated.

The Fire Marshal’s were asked to help with find out what caused the fire. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.