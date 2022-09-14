MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A reward is being offered for any information related to a burglary of a construction site in Manitowoc.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the suspect forced his way onto a construction site and stole ‘numerous power tools.’

The incident, which occurred near the 1900 block of Dufek Drive, could have taken place anytime between September 9-12. Officers say that the brand names of the tools stolen include Kobalt, Dewalt, and Hilti.

A $500 reward is being offered for any relevant information that leads to an arrest of the suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466, using the P3 app, or by calling the Manitowoc Police Department at (920) 686-6585.

No other information has been provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details become available.