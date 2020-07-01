Powerball ticket worth $50K to expire on July 9

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Powerball Lotto ticket worth $50,000 sold in Green Bay will go unclaimed if the winner does not come forward by July 9, according to Wisconsin Lottery.

Officials say the ticket was purchased at the Main Street Mini Mart on Main Street in Green Bay for the January 11, 2020, drawing. The ticket can be claimed by mail or with an in-person appointment a the Madison Lottery Office by calling 608-261-4916.

Another winning ticket is currently unclaimed was purchased for the June 27 drawing at the Molter Family Market in Tomah.

