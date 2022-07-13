OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man who is accused of operating a powerboat that crashed into a pleasure cruise paddleboat on the Fox River appeared in court today.

Jason Lindemann, 52, was arrested by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office three days after the incident that occurred on July 9 and has been charged with more than 20 counts relating to his alleged involvement in the crash.

Deputies say that Lindemann is the owner of the powerboat and was driving the vehicle that night.

In court on Wednesday, Lindemann appeared for a bond hearing without a formal criminal complaint. His bail was posted at $10k and Lindemann must obtain absolute sobriety, alongside a 24/7 alcohol program, which includes multiple tests per day.

Jason Lindemann

Lindemann will be jailed if this is broken. The 52-year-old also had to surrender his passport to the sheriff’s office. The court is primarily concerned with the two injuries and 43 total involved. They’re also concerned about Lindemann fleeing the scene.

This is only a Riverside filing and when a criminal complaint is ready, they will formally file charges.

The charges to Lindemann include 12 counts of Recklessly Endangering Safety, a Class G Felony, and 11 counts of Failure to Render Aid after a Boating Accident, a misdemeanor.

A Class G Felony is punishable by up to 10 years in state prison.

Deputies say that around 10 p.m. on July 9, a two-story party boat containing 43 passengers, and a powerboat collided on the Fox River between the Oregon Street and Wisconsin Street bridges.

According to authorities, the powerboat and its seven passengers then fled the scene.

Lindemann is accused of fleeing the scene and making no attempts to report their involvement since the night of the crash.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says that even though an arrest has been made, the investigation remains open. Deputies are still looking to identify two occupants of the powerboat.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as new information is released.