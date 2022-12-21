OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The operator of the powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River has officially been charged.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against 52-year-old Jason Lindemann for allegedly driving the powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat back in July. Lindemann is facing 21 charges in total.

The criminal complaint alleges that Lindemann was driving his powerboat on the Fox River when it collided with a paddlewheel cruise boat. The incident happened just before 10 p.m.

The ‘On the Loos’ cruise boat was reportedly carrying 44 people. Lindemann is accused of not stopping to render aid, despite pleas from passengers on the paddleboat and other witnesses.

Lindemann reportedly dropped injured passengers from his boat, and then drove onto Lake Winnebago. He and the boat stayed there until the next morning.

Law enforcement reportedly found Lindemann’s boat abandoned at a nearby marina the day after. Multiple witnesses told authorities they saw Lindemann drinking alcohol in the hours before the crash.

GPS data from his boat shows that after leaving Dockside Tavern, the boat went under the Oregon Street Bridge and then accelerated ‘rapidly’. The boat reached a top speed of 46 mph and veered to the right just before crashing into the paddleboat.

The boat slowed to a speed of 31 mph just before the crash. Multiple passengers from the ‘On the Loos’ boat were injured in the collision.

The criminal complaint lists the following charges:

Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Felony

Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Felony
Up to ten years in prison

Boating Accident Involving Injury – Fail to Render Aid Misdemeanor
Up to nine months in prison

Up to nine months in prison Boating Accident Involving Injury – Fail to Render Aid Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Boating Accident Involving Injury – Fail to Render Aid Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Boating Accident Involving Injury – Fail to Render Aid Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Boating Accident Involving Injury – Fail to Render Aid Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Boating Accident Involving Injury – Fail to Render Aid Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Boating Accident Involving Injury – Fail to Render Aid Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Boating Accident Involving Injury – Fail to Render Aid Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Boating Accident Involving Injury – Fail to Render Aid Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Boating Accident Involving Injury – Fail to Render Aid Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Boating Accident Involving Injury – Fail to Render Aid Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Boating Accident Involving Injury – Fail to Render Aid Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Boating Accident Involving Injury – Fail to Render Aid Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Boating Accident Involving Injury – Fail to Render Aid Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Boating Accident Involving Injury – Fail to Render Aid Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Boating Accident Involving Injury – Fail to Render Aid Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Boating Accident Involving Injury – Fail to Render Aid Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Boating Accident Involving Injury – Fail to Render Aid Misdemeanor

Negligent Operation of Boat Misdemeanor
Up to six months in prison

Up to six months in prison

Court records do not show when Lindemann is scheduled to be back in court.

Our boating laws and regulations help protect people’s safety. Thank you to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the DNR wardens, and the prosecutors who have been working on this case. Attorney General Josh Kaul

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.