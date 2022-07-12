OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the boat operator that is accused of slamming into a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat with 43 passengers on board on Saturday, July 9.

According to a release, Jason Lindemann, 52, from Oshkosh was arrested for 12 counts of Recklessly Endangering Safety, a Class G Felony.

Lindemann is also being charged with 11 counts of Failure to Render Aid after a Boating Accident, a misdemeanor.

The Oshkosh native is accused of fleeing the scene and made no attempt to report their involvement the night of the crash.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says while an arrest has been made, the investigation remains open at this time. Deputies are still looking to identify two occupants of the powerboat.

Local 5 News will update this if any more information is made available.