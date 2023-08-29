TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was airlifted to a hospital after reportedly crashing his powered paraglider into a cornfield in Fond du Lac County.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28 around 5:45 p.m., a 911 call was received from a man saying he had crashed his powered paraglider into a cornfield. The incident was reportedly near Highway 151 and County Road K.

The caller told authorities that he thought both of his legs were broken. Multiple agencies responded to the scene and started to look for the man.

At 5:55 p.m., deputies were able to find the man using GPS technology. A nearby resident reportedly used his farm tractor to knock down the stalks of corn. This gave first responders a path to get the man out of the cornfield safely.

Authorities say that the man is a 34-year-old from Fond du Lac and he was wearing a helmet during the crash. Engine failure does appear to be a factor in the crash, according to officials.

The crash is still under investigation.

No additional information was provided.