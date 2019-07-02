Practice rounds start at the LPGA Classic

Golf has started at Thornberry Creek where the best female golfers in the world are taking their practice whacks at the course.

The tournament’s seeking renewal so it can keep going, but right now it is about making the third time a charm.

The first two years brought in $7-million each and it creates more than 100 jobs leading up to it.

“Just in some of the temporary contractors that we hire through our vendors,” said Jon-Paul Genet, the tournament’s director. “The guys that come out and do the restrooms, the fencing, the grandstands and the tents and whatnot.”

He says the course is pretty much tournament-ready all year long.

“Consistency of the greens was one of the biggest compliments that we received from all the players last year,” he said. “And if they can trust a putt, the speeds on the greens, they’re going to stay true to those lines and they’re going to move forward with it.”

The LPGA scoring record was set here last year at -31. But with a overcast skies lurking conditions may not lend themselves to a repeat.

But there is a plan for that.

“The golf course drains really well here,” said Genet. “I know in year one we had a lot of precipitation, which we were able to deal with and it didn’t really hinder play much.”

With 30 countries represented this week, it is an event like nothing else in the area.

“Everybody can really be fortunate that essentially the Olympics is in your back yard this week,” he said.

The first round of the tournament is Thursday, July 4th.