GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Practicing water safety on “Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day”

Social media campaign reminding those to stay safe before they head out on the water

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a life jacket, then this is the day to wear it.

It is “Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day,” a day to remind those to stay safe before they head out on the water. It’s become a social media campaign of sorts, marking exactly a few days before the start of Boating Safety Week. The public is invited to snap a selfie while wearing a life jacket and using the hashtag “#WearIt.” It might just make the Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Facebook page.

“Everyone is getting their boat ready to get in the water for the first time and that’s really when you need to go through and make sure that you have everything you need for the season,” says Kevin Osgood, Public Affairs Officer with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Northeast Wisconsin. “Once you have it on the boat you want to leave it there- you don’t want to be taking it on or off. If you have a couple of boats, have two sets of gear so you don’t end up with gear on the wrong boat.”

A few helpful tips before heading out on the water are to keep flares, day signals, and a throwing rope on-board. One of the most common things discovered by the Coast Guard are out-of-date flares. Having expired flares can lead to a citation. There’s also a guide or checklist you can check out on the Coast Guard’s website as well as a mobile app you can download before heading out on the water.

“Life jackets save lives,” said Osgood. “A lot of people remember the life jackets their mom made them wear when they were kids when they were learning to swim or for their first boat ride and they were big and orange and bulky. Life jackets aren’t like that any more. You can find your color, your style, what’s comfortable. The idea is to show, to remind everyone, that there are options and every one of these options can save your life because the only way it’s going to save your life is if you’re wearing it.”

At a time when social distancing and taking extra precautions is the new norm, if friends are aboard and share life jackets, you’ll want to clean those jackets in between use with soap and water. There’s even an online vessel exam that you can take to check your own boat, making sure you have all of the necessary equipment.

