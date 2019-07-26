Prayer service held for two missing Wisconsin men

Bonduel and the surrounding community came together Thursday night to help support the family of two missing men, 35-year-old Nick Diemel and his brother 24-year-old Justin Diemel.

At the baseball diamond in the town of Navarino, dozens of people gathered for a candlelight vigil that was held in hopes of finding and bringing home the men.

Members of the community say they came out to help support the family of the brothers as much as they can.

“It’s just really all about our work family, I’ve never worked with a group of people that’s more encompassing and beautiful,” says the event’s organizer Elizabeth Telford. “Lisa, Nick’s wife, is a great mentor on our floor, is a great team player and it just wouldn’t be right for us to stand on the sidelines here and not support her tonight.”

The men have been missing since Sunday.