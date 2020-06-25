Prayers for peace and unity at Houdini Plaza

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- On Wednesday, Houdini Plaza was transformed into a make shift Faith Center for a number of Churches and their participants to join together to pray for our local and national communities.

About 200 people attended the service, which began after 6 p.m. A brief rain shower did not deter those who attended, or organizers because according to all, this had to be done. “I am one of the people who made this night possible,” said Ryan Roth of Active Living Ministries in Menasha. Ryan continues, “We are here to spread the word so that the greater body of Christ can come together.”

“In the bible, it is written. We already know what is going to happen,” said Dan Sanchez of Appleton. Dan told Local 5, that there is a great need for prayer for the community of Appleton as well as the entire World. This prayer service was centered around four themes, regional peace, repentance, racial reconciliation, and revival.

The COVID-19 pandemic and racial division that is happening currently, was on the minds and hearts of many who attended the service. “With Coronavirus, riots, different types of violence and attacks on the police departments around the nation, we believe that God has the answer to all of these problems,” said- Charles Butler of Breakthrough Covenant Church in Appleton.

As the prayer service was underway, a small group of abortion protesters converged onto the service. Organizers stressed to everyone in attendance that this was a prayer service and not a Black Lives Matter, or any other type of protest. There is another faith based event that is scheduled for mid-July, with all welcome to attend.