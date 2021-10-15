FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

#prayersforpompas: Outagamie Co. deputy hospitalized during battle with COVID-19

Local News

Posted: / Updated:

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy, Channing Pompa, is fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19.

Deputy Pompa was first hospitalized for COVID-19 back in September. Unfortunately, in early October, his condition worsened and he was moved to the ICU and placed on a ventilator.

And it seems as though Deputy Pompa’s condition had only worsened as he was once again moved on October 12 to another hospital for specialized treatment for complications ‘due to severe covid pneumonia.’

Prior to joining the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office in 2020, Deputy Pompa served in the United States Air Force for 11 years.

After spending years of his life protecting and serving others, Deputy Pompa’s family and colleagues are now asking for the community to return the favor through monetary donations and/or #prayersforpompas.

A GoFundMe has been established with a set goal of $50,000 to help with Deputy Pompa’s medical and travel expenses. To donate, click here.

