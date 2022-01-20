Preble High, Edison Middle School move virtual

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Preble High School and Edison Middle School are moving virtual, starting Friday, Jan. 21.

The Green Bay Area Public School District has made the decision due to a critical staff shortage at both schools.

District officials say students will be learning virtually from Jan. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 25. For the first day, students will have an asynchronous day and have independent learning.

Teachers say they will be contacting families and students regarding virtual instruction for Jan. 24 and 25 later.

They ask students to bring home their materials at the end of today and, if they were not in school, the student(s) can go to the school office Friday to pick up their materials.

Scheduled co-curricular activities will still happen.

District officials say meal pick-up will be available for the three virtual learning days:

Edison, Door #7, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Preble, Food Service window, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

If the critical staffing shortage at Preble High or Edison Middle has not been resolved by end of the day on Tuesday, Jan. 25, District officials say they will notify everyone by 9:00 p.m. if virtual instruction will continue for the next day.