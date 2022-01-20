GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Preble High, Edison Middle School move virtual

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Preble High School and Edison Middle School logos

Preble High School and Edison Middle School logos

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Preble High School and Edison Middle School are moving virtual, starting Friday, Jan. 21.

The Green Bay Area Public School District has made the decision due to a critical staff shortage at both schools.

District officials say students will be learning virtually from Jan. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 25. For the first day, students will have an asynchronous day and have independent learning.

Teachers say they will be contacting families and students regarding virtual instruction for Jan. 24 and 25 later.

They ask students to bring home their materials at the end of today and, if they were not in school, the student(s) can go to the school office Friday to pick up their materials. 

Scheduled co-curricular activities will still happen.

District officials say meal pick-up will be available for the three virtual learning days:

  • Edison, Door #7, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Preble, Food Service window, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

If the critical staffing shortage at Preble High or Edison Middle has not been resolved by end of the day on Tuesday, Jan. 25, District officials say they will notify everyone by 9:00 p.m. if virtual instruction will continue for the next day. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

Game of the Week: Neenah edges Appleton East to grab first place in FVA

Green Bay grabs second conference win with 69-54 triumph over IUPUI

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball