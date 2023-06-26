GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – The “Too Much Tension” band is back in northeast Wisconsin this week after playing the Summerfest stage in Milwaukee.

They were one of only ten bands from middle or high school selected to play as part of the

“Rockonsin” competition.

The band consists of Lydia Schmidt, Dylan Vandervest, Logan Lemmens, and McKian Haney.

They describe the experience as exciting, fun, and scary.

“I think we were all really surprised that we made it in,” Schmidt recalled.

To prepare, it was a lot of days and nights rehearsing in Logan’s mom’s garage.

“We knew we had a chance,” added Vandervest. “But there were a lot of people that auditioned. So it was really cool to get picked.”

“I know I screamed,” said Lemmons, “I screamed and then ran upstairs to tell my mom.”

But what was it actually like to be on stage in such a setting?

“We chose our most energetic songs,” added Schmidt.

“When you hit your guitar, and it’s as loud as it is for a concert,” Haney added, “You’re like better not mess up now. We also learned a lot about live performance.”

