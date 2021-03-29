Preble High School goes virtual for one day, after teacher passes away

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On March 29, Preble High School students will have a virtual learning day after a teacher passed away.

According to Preble High School, Choral Teacher Sara Holub passed away and she taught at Preble High School for six years. Buses will run as usual to reportedly provide transportation to any in-person student who would like to come to school to meet with student services.

It was also announced that virtual students can also come to Preble High School on March 29 to meet with student services.

