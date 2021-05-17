Preble High School to host drive-in band concert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An outdoor drive-in concert will be held by the Preble High School Band on Tuesday, May 26.

Preble High School says, the 125-member Preble Band will play popular band music and will start at 6:00 p.m. and last about 45 minutes. Band members have been impacted by the pandemic as the band has only been able to play music together since late March.

Students previously played independely while attending virtual band class.

“Teaching band virtually was by far one of the most difficult things I’ve had to do in my career,” says Megan Sweeney, Preble’s Director of Bands.

The concert will have short pep band songs as well as some popular songs including:

Sweet Caroline

Hey Baby

Drag Me Down

Blinding Lights

Those who attend the concert will park their vehicles in one section of the parking lot while the students perform from another part of the parking lot. Spectators will be asked to wear masks and socially distance when not seated with their family group.

The concert will also be live-streamed according to Preble High School.

Food trucks will be available before the concert starts for those who want to include dinner for the outdoor event.