The Green Bay Area Public School District announced the selection of Courtney Kuehn to be the next Preble High School principal. She served as an Associate Principal at Preble high School since 2013.

Before she was the Associate Principal, Kuehn taught English Language Arts at East, Southwest and Preble from 2006 to 2013. Kuehn will be the principal starting July 1, pending Board approval on April 11.

“Ms. Kuehn’s unwavering commitment and dedication to the Preble Community were factors that strongly contributed to the decision to select her to serve in this position,” said Superintendent of Schools and Learning Stephen Murley.

Preble High School serves about 2,000 students. More information can be found on the Green Bay Area Public School District.