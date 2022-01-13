Preble HS interim principal announced

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly a month after former Preble High School Principal, Natasha Rowell resigned, a new interim president has been named.

According to the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS), Bruce Russell will serve as Preble High School’s interim principal for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.

Russell will take office on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and is said to be bringing over 25 years of leadership experience.

And this won’t be Russell’s first time leading a high school, GBAPS noted that he previously served as a teacher, associate principal, and high school principal before accepting the position at Preble High.

GBAPS added that they have already begun the screening process for a new Preble High School principal for the 2022-23 school year.

“We have developed a rigorous hiring process, which includes staff, parent and community feedback, performance tasks, and an opportunity to tour the school. The goal is to announce a new principal for Preble High School this spring,” shared GBAPS.

Former Preble High School Principal, Natasha Rowell, resigned on Dec. 16 following several social-media-based threats targeting the school. Rowell had served in her position since 2010 and shared with GBAPS families that she chose to resign for reasons that include personal health.