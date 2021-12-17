Preble HS to implement safety precautions, no backpacks allowed starting Dec. 20

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Preble High School is welcoming students back to school Monday, Dec. 20, with the administration implementing new changes to keep students safe.

According to a release sent to parents, officials with the District, Preble administration, and the Green Bay Police Department say they are confident students will be safe at school. They emphasize in the release that the threats received recently were investigated thoroughly and the students responsible for them were taken into custody.

New changes

Preble High School officials say the following changes will be put in place from Dec. 20-23:

There will be restricted access to the building . School officials say students will only be able to enter and exit Preble High School using door 1 and door 21 throughout the day. The exception would be an emergency evacuation.

. Student backpacks will not be allowed in the building . The release says students should bring only the necessary items for school. If students arrive at school with a backpack that cannot be stored in a car or sent home with a parent, officials say they will need to store it in a District truck that will be parked in Preble’s visitor parking lot. A coat check system will be used to ensure students are able to claim their backpack at the end of the day.

. Instead of a backpack, drawstring bags will be available for all students entering school on Monday. School officials say this will help students carry their items to and from classes. The release says students will be able to take the drawstring bags home. When returning to school, officials say the drawstring bags will be searched by staff.

Student identification will be verified upon entering the building. Each time a student enters the building, officials say they will be required to show ID or wait to have their identification as a Preble student verified.

Dinner will be served via take-home bag pick-up. The release explains that dinners will be in a to-go format – available at doors 1 and 21.



Will this continue after Dec. 23?

Preble administration officials say they will assess whether these protocols will continue after Winter Recess.

They say they understand that the additional safety measures may create delays in entering school, so they ask students and parents to plan ahead.