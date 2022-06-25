APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In wake of the monumental decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a local nonprofit medical clinic in Appleton says that it will continue to provide compassionate, inclusive, and free medical care and support services, regardless of the legality of abortion.
Vida Medical Clinic is located in Appleton and it provides free services to thousands of individuals who are facing an unexpected pregnancy, reproductive loss, parenting under challenging circumstances, or have sexual health concerns.
“Through our free programs, services, and community partnerships, we educate, equip and empower individuals to make healthy, life-affirming decisions. Pregnancy help centers exist to love and serve parents, present and future. Their children are the beneficiaries of our support,” said Vida Executive Director Anne Tretinyak J.D.
Medical clinic services provided at Vida include:
- Pregnancy testing
- Ultrasound imaging
- Pap, pelvic, and breast exams
- STD testing and treatment for men and women
- Abortion pill reversal.
Support services at Vida include:
- Pregnancy and parenting education and one-on-one mentoring for parents
- Material support through an onsite boutique with diapers, clothes, baby items, and more
- Spanish bilingual services
- Community outreach including sexual risk avoidance presentations in local schools
