APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In wake of the monumental decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a local nonprofit medical clinic in Appleton says that it will continue to provide compassionate, inclusive, and free medical care and support services, regardless of the legality of abortion.

Vida Medical Clinic is located in Appleton and it provides free services to thousands of individuals who are facing an unexpected pregnancy, reproductive loss, parenting under challenging circumstances, or have sexual health concerns.

“Through our free programs, services, and community partnerships, we educate, equip and empower individuals to make healthy, life-affirming decisions. Pregnancy help centers exist to love and serve parents, present and future. Their children are the beneficiaries of our support,” said Vida Executive Director Anne Tretinyak J.D.

Ultrasound Room (Photo Credit: Vida Medical Clinic and Support Services)

Vida Little Dear Boutique (Photo Credit: Vida Medical Clinic and Support Services)

Medical clinic services provided at Vida include:

Pregnancy testing

Ultrasound imaging

Pap, pelvic, and breast exams

STD testing and treatment for men and women

Abortion pill reversal.

Support services at Vida include:

Pregnancy and parenting education and one-on-one mentoring for parents

Material support through an onsite boutique with diapers, clothes, baby items, and more

Spanish bilingual services

Community outreach including sexual risk avoidance presentations in local schools

To request an appointment with Vida, click here.