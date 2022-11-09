GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday.

15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.

Pecore is accused of 17-year-old Cruz Beltron in a crash on West Mason Street and South Oneida Street on October 30.

While driving the car on West Mason, Pecore said she saw a white SUV that was being driven by her friend. She reportedly admitted to speeding but did not think she was driving over 55 mph.

However, authorities advised her that the preliminary speed estimate showed she was going over 100 mph. She did not think that was ‘right’.

She told authorities that she saw the light was green, but it turned yellow, and thought she could make it through the intersection.

On November 1, authorities looked at the surveillance video, which showed the vehicle was estimated at traveling 116.5 mph over the last 188 feet before impact.

The posted speed limit in that area is 35 mph.

Pecore is charged with the following:

First Degree Reckless Homicide Felony Up to 60 years in prison

Hit and Run – Resulting in Death Felony Up to 25 years in prison

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent Felony Up to six years in prison



Pecore will return to the Brown County Courthouse on November 22 for her preliminary hearing.