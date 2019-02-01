UPDATE: 15-year-old Damian Haushultz appears in court

MONDAY 10/28/19 10:30 a.m.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Damian Hauschultz, the 15-year-old charged with the April 2018 murder of 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz, appeared in court Monday.

Hauschultz faces charges of First Degree Reckless Homicide, three counts Child Abuse-Intentionally Cause Harm, and three counts of Substantial Battery-Intended Bodily Harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on December 2.

Preliminary Hearings Scheduled for Family Connected to 7-Year-Old’s Death

2/11/2019 1:30 p.m.

Damian Hauschultz was in Manitowoc County Court for his initial hearing Monday afternoon. Due to his attorney unable to make it to court, his case was adjourned and was rescheduled to next week.

His father, Timothy Hauschultz has requested a preliminary hearing, however, his attorney has filed a motion to dismiss. He will be back in court on Monday.

Tina McKeever-Hauschultz has requested a preliminary hearing and will be in court Wednesday.

Bail Set for Three Connected to 7-Year-Old’s Death

2/4/2019

The three people arrested in connection to the death of 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz were in court for a bail hearing Monday morning.

15-year-old Damian Hauschultz has been charged with murder and bail has been set for $150,000.

Timothy Hauschultz, the father of the 15-year-old, faces multiple charges and his bail has been set at $100,000.

Tina McKeever-Hauschultz also faces multiple charges and her bail is set at $75,000.

All three will appear in court on Monday, February 11 for their initial appearance.

Three Arrested, Including Minor, in Death of 7-Year-Old

2/1/2019

Three people have been arrested for the suspicious death of 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz.

Timothy Hauschutlz, Tina McKeever-Hauschultz, and Timothy’s 15-year-old son were arrested in relation to the boy’s death.

Police say on April 20, 2018, Ethan was forced to carry a log as a punishment.

The 15-year-old reportedly kicked and struck Ethan before knocking the boy to the ground and rolling the log on top of him and then burying him in the snow.

Police say Timothy and Tina took Ethan to the hospital where the boy was pronounced dead.

Timothy was arrested for Felony Murder – Party to Crime, Intent to Contribute to the Delinquency of a Child – Death – Party to Crime, Physical Abuse of Child – Intentionally Cause Bodily Harm – Party to Crime, Contribute to the Delinquency of a Child -Felony, and Misdemeanor Battery – Party to Crime.

Tina was arrested for Contribute to the Delinquency of a Child – Death – Party to Crime, Failure to Act to Prevent Bodily Harm to a Child – Party to Crime, and Contribute to the Delinquency of a Child – Felony – Party to Crime.

The 15-year-old has been arrested for First Degree Reckless Homicide, Physical Abuse of Child – Intentionally Cause Bodily Harm, and Substantial Battery. He is being held at the Sheboygan County Juvenile Detention Center.

Timothy and Tina’s bail hearings are set for Monday at 11:30 a.m.