FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Premier Youth Livestock Expo held at Outagamie County Fairgrounds

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Kids who have worked tirelessly for the past year raising and prepping show animals for the fair had a chance to show off their hard work on Saturday.

The Premier Youth Livestock Expo was held at the Outagamie County Fairgrounds in Seymour.

Through raising and caring for an animal for one year, young people get an inside look at being a farmer and all the work and challenges that go along with raising livestock.

“Everyday I get up at about 5 o’clock, get the steers rinsed,” Tony Diedrich, who raised a champion steer, tells WFRV Local 5. “I’m constantly feeding him, working on him, probably put in about six hours a day with him. A lot of hard work goes into him.”

Organizers say that, throughout this process, kids are shown the value of work, consistency, and resilince as most animals don’t give you a day off.

Many portions of the Outagamie County Fair were canceled in early June due to “the ongoing COVID-19 situation.”

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah

WIAA delays some fall sports amid pandemic

WIAA makes decision to delay some fall sports amid pandemic

Booyah bats come to life early in 3-2 win over La Crosse

Sobieski gets "second season" with Blue Ribbons

Lakeland's Sobieski gets "second season" with Blue Ribbons

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More