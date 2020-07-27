Premier Youth Livestock Expo held at Outagamie County Fairgrounds

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Kids who have worked tirelessly for the past year raising and prepping show animals for the fair had a chance to show off their hard work on Saturday.

The Premier Youth Livestock Expo was held at the Outagamie County Fairgrounds in Seymour.

Through raising and caring for an animal for one year, young people get an inside look at being a farmer and all the work and challenges that go along with raising livestock.

“Everyday I get up at about 5 o’clock, get the steers rinsed,” Tony Diedrich, who raised a champion steer, tells WFRV Local 5. “I’m constantly feeding him, working on him, probably put in about six hours a day with him. A lot of hard work goes into him.”

Organizers say that, throughout this process, kids are shown the value of work, consistency, and resilince as most animals don’t give you a day off.

Many portions of the Outagamie County Fair were canceled in early June due to “the ongoing COVID-19 situation.”

