FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Preparations for snowmobiling following snowfall

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – At Ken’s Sports in Kaukauna, business is booming.

“The enthusiasm has really picked up, our phones are getting busy,” Cody Kees, Sales Manager said. “People are calling in, actually wanting snowmobiles on the spot. It’s been a long time coming.”

It’s been a long time since a significant snowfall.

“You could tell, actually all week with the oncoming storm, people are coming in, getting their gear ready,” Kees said.

They’re ready to head out on the trails.

“Usually we go up north to go snowmobiling and people in the last week or so have been going south,” Kees told Local 5. “It’s been an abnormal winter so far for Wisconsin.”

In Chilton, Calumet Sno-Trails say they’re getting ready for a busy weekend.

“This is basically the first time we’ve been getting out,” President Dan Woefel said. “We like to get through our trails a couple of times with the grooming equipment and making sure that everything’s ready to go and safe for everyone.”

According to Woefel, it’s a late start to the season.

“We usually like to get started in December if possible,” he explained, “but we can only do with what snow we have.”

Calumet’s trails aren’t at 100-percent yet.

“Four out of our six sections are open,” Woefel said.

For anyone planning on heading out on those four open sections, he has a reminder: “Have a good time, but make sure you stay on the marked trails. All the land you’re driving on is private land for the most part, respect the landowners and stay on the marked trails.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port boys ready for state swim meet

UW-Oshkosh women, men drop openers to UW-Platteville

UW-Oshkosh men and women's basketball teams open season, finally

Sheboygan Co-Op Hockey remembers Will Johnson

Ashwaubenon & Wrightstown boys keep rolling, De Pere girls knock of Pulaski

UW-Oshkosh pins Platteville in first match of WIAC winter sports