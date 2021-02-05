Preparations for snowmobiling following snowfall

(WFRV) – At Ken’s Sports in Kaukauna, business is booming.

“The enthusiasm has really picked up, our phones are getting busy,” Cody Kees, Sales Manager said. “People are calling in, actually wanting snowmobiles on the spot. It’s been a long time coming.”

It’s been a long time since a significant snowfall.

“You could tell, actually all week with the oncoming storm, people are coming in, getting their gear ready,” Kees said.

They’re ready to head out on the trails.

“Usually we go up north to go snowmobiling and people in the last week or so have been going south,” Kees told Local 5. “It’s been an abnormal winter so far for Wisconsin.”

In Chilton, Calumet Sno-Trails say they’re getting ready for a busy weekend.

“This is basically the first time we’ve been getting out,” President Dan Woefel said. “We like to get through our trails a couple of times with the grooming equipment and making sure that everything’s ready to go and safe for everyone.”

According to Woefel, it’s a late start to the season.

“We usually like to get started in December if possible,” he explained, “but we can only do with what snow we have.”

Calumet’s trails aren’t at 100-percent yet.

“Four out of our six sections are open,” Woefel said.

For anyone planning on heading out on those four open sections, he has a reminder: “Have a good time, but make sure you stay on the marked trails. All the land you’re driving on is private land for the most part, respect the landowners and stay on the marked trails.”