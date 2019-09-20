Preparations underway at Lorelei Inn for 13th Annual Allouez Oktoberfest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Well it might be September but some are already getting a jump start on Oktoberfest.

The annual festival celebrating beer will be getting underway this weekend at the Lorelei Inn in Allouez. This marks the 13th annual Allouez Oktoberfest festival.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. Friday with Weisundfreunds Brass Band playing until 5. Followed by The Cougars until 9-9:30. Saturday gates open at Noon with The Greatest Hits Polka Band playing until 4 or so. Followed by Big Mouth and th Power Tool Horns around 5 until 9-9:30. Food includes a few different types of wursts, hot pretzels, and of course Oktoberfest soup.

