Preparations underway for 2nd Annual ’12 Hours of Road America’ hosted by MyTeam Triumph

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An annual race is making a comeback this year and it’s getting people on their bikes to ride.

The ’12 Hours of Road America’ is taking place at the end of August but preparations are already underway for the massive cycling event. It’s a race that will be taking place for 12 continuous hours and it is pitting some of the best bikers against one another, all for a great cause.

Taking place at Elkhart Lake and now in its second year, the ’12 Hours of Road America’ will be gathering cycling enthusiasts from all over the country for the 12 hour race. And with such a spacious venue, plenty of social distancing practices will be going on.

“It’s just a great opportunity to get out on the track, have that great experience, be amongst friends, enjoying the festival and, ultimately, supporting myTeam Triumph which helps people with disabilities get involved with endurance racing,” says Christian Jensen, Executive Director of My Team Triumph. “Doing all the things with washing your hands and all of that good stuff- there’s so much that’s going to happen that will help people feel and be safe but also it’s still going to feel like a great event.”

The ’12 Hours of Road America’ will be taking place August 22 and 23. You can find more information about myTeam Triumph online right here and more information about the ’12 Hours of Road America’ right here.