Preparations underway for annual ‘Farm Fest’

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – If you enjoy the sight and smells of the dairy land, have we got the event for you.

The annual Farm Fest is returning to Manitowoc this Sunday, featuring a number of family friendly activities. Live music, locally produced food and tours of the Discovery Center are all included during the event.

Below you can find an event schedule:

9:00am to 5:00pm – Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center – Free with Wisconsin Tasting admission!

· Take a self-guided tour through the discovery center including the Land O’Lakes Birthing barn and hands-on exhibits.

· Ride our coach bus to the Grotegut Dairy Farm – bus tours available at 11:00am, 12:00pm, 1:00pm, 2:00pm, 3:00pm and 4:00pm.

· Admission is included with your Wisconsin Tasting admission, so come early to experience the center before the day’s festivities begin!

1:00pm to 3:00pm – Performance from The Honeygoats

· Located outside in the east parking lot.

· Free and open to the public.

· Bring your lawn chairs and spend the day.

12:00pm to 4:00pm – Wisconsin Tasting in Conference Center

· Sample a wide variety of Wisconsin’s deliciously produced edibles; including cheese, sausage, popcorn, beer, cranberries, wine and more.

· Receive three raffle tickets to bid on baskets and other items filled with Wisconsin farm goodness!

· Tickets are $10 for Farm Wisconsin Members and $20 for non-members and are available until September 27th. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $25.

8:00am to 4:00pm – The Wisconsin Cafe

· The Wisconsin Cafe, located inside of Farm Wisconsin, will be open for breakfast and lunch for items listed on the menu.

· Food will also be available outside for purchase including walking tacos, pulled pork sliders and venison hot dogs.

You can find more information on the Farm Fest Facebook page or over on their website right here.