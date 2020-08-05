Preparations underway for this weekend’s 32nd Annual Burger Fest

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A tradition unlike any other is making a return this year to the home of the hamburger.

Seymour’s Burger Fest will be taking place this Saturday with a few modifications being made for safety. As a result of the current coronavirus pandemic, the home of the hamburger will be celebrating its 32nd Annual Burger Fest a little differently this year.

A few changes will be made to keep the health and safety of the community in mind. The Seymour event will not see the Hot Air Balloon Rally, which has been postponed until 2021. Burger Fest 2020 will still have its parade, starting at 11 a.m., to commemorate Hamburger Charlie’s 150th birthday.

The parade will be followed by the Burger Fest car show with cars being featured in the parade before being put on display on Depot Street. And for a town being known as the birthplace of the hamburger, keeping Burger Fest a yearly tradition means just a little more.

“Hopefully it won’t be a complete bust, but we’ll be able to show people we have a little respect for what they do,” says Jim Campbell, Event Coordinator for the Seymour Burger Fest. “The first responders, without them it would be dangerous for us so they’re doing the best they can and we’re doing the best that we can and, hopefully, it’ll be a nice turnout and everybody will be safe.”

It should also be mentioned that a 200 lb. burger will be cooked on a made-specific grill and served up and donated to local essential workers. You can find more information about this year’s festival online right here.