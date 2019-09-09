Preparing at NWTC for new industrial revolution called Industry 4.0

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A new industrial revolution is underway as the world embraces technology. And Kris Schuller reports educators from across the globe are meeting at NWTC to discuss how to prepare students for Industry 4.0.

At NWTC, a 3D printer creates a tool used in the college’s Prototype and Design program. One of many new technologies within the next industrial revolution called Industry 4.0.

“Industry 4.0 is taking some of what automation brought to the table, but adding this next generation of technologies,” said Director of Edtech Innovation at HP, Mike Belcher.

Here educators from places like Ireland, Denmark and the U.S. have gathered to discuss how best to prepare students for technology careers ahead.

“The goal is really sharing best practices and learning what others are doing across the country,” said NWTC Trades and Engineering Associate Dean, Dr. Amy Kox.

Kox says the school already uses 3D printing in prototype and design and virtual reality within its Architectural Technology program..

“You can see those type of things you might not be able to see as well on a computer screen or on two dimensions,” Kox said.

But educators and technology companies like HP know more innovation is ahead.

“To be able to rethink our business world and what we produce in our business world in an industry utilizing those technologies,” Belcher said.

So attendees will spend the next three days learning from each other and from companies who utilize technology like Fincantierie Bay Shipbuilding and KI.

“We need to figure out if industry is changing to the next industrial revolution 4.0, what does that mean to us as educators and how are we doing to adapt what we’re doing to meet the needs of employers in our community,” Kox said.

Because the need for employees is great and the opportunities for students – limitless.

“This is exciting stuff and we need more students in these careers,” Kox said.