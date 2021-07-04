Preparing for a bigger and brighter fireworks show in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- “It’s wonderful, it’s a great feeling to bring the community down to the heart of the city,” said Allie Thut, Director of On Broadway. Thut told Local 5’s Eric Richards about what families in the community could expect from the 4th of July fireworks show. “It was a rough year last year, and it’s just nice to be able to have an event for people to get excited about,” said Thut.

WFRV Local 5 Presents: Festival Foods Fireworks over Northeast Wisconsin

A sign that things are getting back to normal as in person fireworks show return. Hundreds of people were expected to view the show from various points in the city. Many shows were canceled or moved to all-virtual last year, but all that is in the past now. Organizers of the Green Bay show said it would be a little different this year because they knew some people would prefer to avoid large crowds. A different type of fireworks were used at the show.

“This year is gonna be a little bit different, than the last ten years or so,” said Stephen Norby of Spielbauer Fireworks Co. Norby was extremely busy with a number of different shows throughout the area. “We have a lot of bigger size calibur shots, we have a lot of eight inch and six inch shells,” said Norby. Those are larger than the usual four inch so they would be brighter in the night’s sky.

About one hundred and twenty man hours go into preparing and setting up for the show that is about 45 minutes long. As organizers look towards next 4th of July they have a message for everyone. “Happy 4th of July!”