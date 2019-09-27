Preparing for any kind of weather

September is ’emergency preparedness month’ and when there’s severe weather, you need to have a plan.

You never want to think you’ll be in the wrong place at the wrong time. But if you are, put your mind at ease with a survival kit.

If it isn’t raining, it’s snowing. And when the flakes start falling, you’ll want a plan for every contingency.

“You might have a hat and a scarf–enough to cover most of your face, but being able to have a pair of ski goggles really helps in the colder weather,” said JP Heim, an emergency preparedness planner in Outagamie County.

Water, batteries, snacks, flashlights–the bare-essentials.

Keeping everyone you love safe starts with building a kit, making a plan, and practicing it.

“It starts at home–whether you’re an individual or whomever else is in your household–but also taking into account other considerations,” he said. “The workplace or vacation and unique situations that may present themselves in those situations.”

You’ll want a kit for the car and the house, and make sure you pack enough to last you at least three days.

“And I would even suggest throwing in, if you have kids, a coloring book, or even just throwing in a deck of cards as something to help pass the time until–in this example–the power were to go back on.”